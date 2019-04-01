I am excited to be in Huntsville and closer to my hometown of Pensacola, Florida. The weather is dynamic, and I will be tracking dangerous conditions to help keep you and your family safe.

I have had the opportunity to cover everything from tornadoes and hurricanes, to blizzards and ice storms. Including the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak. Floods and wildfires have also been in the mix. I have been honored by the Associated Press with numerous awards for my weather coverage.

My interest in meteorology started with a pair of hurricanes in the mid-90s, and it snowballed (no pun intended) from there. I went to both Pensacola State College and to Florida State University, and started my career at WCTV in Tallahassee, Florida. I have served as Chief Meteorologist at WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi, at KOAA in Colorado Springs, and now at WAAY31!

Recent Posts by Stephen Bowers

Temperatures will drop below freezing early Monday morning.

A couple of severe thunderstorms are possible this evening across the Tennessee Valley.

Two rounds of heavy storms are possible Monday - one in the morning, another one in the afternoon. An isolated stronger storm is possible in the afternoon.

Rain is on the way. We will be tracking its approach on Sunday beneath increasing clouds, but the biggest part of the rain will fall on the Tennessee Valley Monday morning.

Saturday will be sunny and seasonable. In this case, seasonable means warm!

Our waterlogged ground will finally be able to dry out a bit as look at a stretch of 5-6 consecutive dry days.

The storms are gone, and we'll have a string of dry days that will be much cooler.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening, and the wind will be fierce even away from the thunderstorms.

A storm system will bring more rain on Thursday. Rain can fall heavily at times, and a couple of stronger storms are possible.

At least the rain is taking breaks that last a few days at a time, but we could use a longer break. More rain is on the way.