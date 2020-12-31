Nolan Knight

Nolan is the Sports Director Title: Sports Director nknight@waaytv.com https://www.facebook.com/nolanknightjr https://twitter.com/NolanKnightJr

Nolan Knight joined the WAAY31 Sports team as Sports Director in August of 2021.

Before coming to WAAY31 Nolan was the weekend sports anchor in Greenville, NC at WNCT-TV.

WNCT is the official station of East Carolina University and Nolan covered the Pirates extensively. Nolan also covered ACC Basketball games, the Carolina Hurricanes and the famous Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Before his time in Greenville Nolan was the weekend sports anchor in Oak Hill, WV at WOAY-TV.

Nolan graduated from Virginia Tech in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism and a minor in Sociology.

While he was a student at Virginia Tech Nolan was involved in multiple student clubs and organizations such as the IMG College Group where he was the lead play-by-play broadcaster on ESPN 3 and ACC Network broadcasts of the school’s Olympic sports coverage.

During his senior year, he was a part-time sports anchor for WVVA-TV in Bluefield.

Nolan was a three-sport athlete in high school and fell in love with the grit, competition, and storylines that follow sports.

When he’s not in the studio you can probably find Nolan on the golf course, the basketball court or enjoying a good movie.

He’s thrilled to be working in Huntsville and loves the sports culture here.

If you have a special sports story, that you’d like to share you can email Nolan at nknight@waaytv.com.