Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nolan Knight

Nolan is the Sports Director

Title: Sports Director
nknight@waaytv.com

Nolan Knight joined the WAAY31 Sports team as Sports Director in August of 2021.
Before coming to WAAY31 Nolan was the weekend sports anchor in Greenville, NC at WNCT-TV.
WNCT is the official station of East Carolina University and Nolan covered the Pirates extensively. Nolan also covered ACC Basketball games, the Carolina Hurricanes and the famous Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
Before his time in Greenville Nolan was the weekend sports anchor in Oak Hill, WV at WOAY-TV.
Nolan graduated from Virginia Tech in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism and a minor in Sociology.
While he was a student at Virginia Tech Nolan was involved in multiple student clubs and organizations such as the IMG College Group where he was the lead play-by-play broadcaster on ESPN 3 and ACC Network broadcasts of the school’s Olympic sports coverage.
During his senior year, he was a part-time sports anchor for WVVA-TV in Bluefield.
Nolan was a three-sport athlete in high school and fell in love with the grit, competition, and storylines that follow sports.

When he’s not in the studio you can probably find Nolan on the golf course, the basketball court or enjoying a good movie.
He’s thrilled to be working in Huntsville and loves the sports culture here.
If you have a special sports story, that you’d like to share you can email Nolan at nknight@waaytv.com.

Recent Posts by Nolan Knight

WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Arab Knights

The Knights begin their year at home on August 19th against Albertville at 7:00

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events