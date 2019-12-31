Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor Tommy Battle announces death of Eula Battle, Huntsville's first lady Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lynden Blake

Lynden is the Sports Director at WAAY.

Title: Sports Director
lblake@waaytv.com

Lynden is happy to be back in her home state to cover the great high school, college, and professional sports the Tennessee Valley has to offer. Lynden grew up in Alexander City, so she’s excited to cover schools that she grew up competing against.

For three and a half years, Lynden covered sports in the Tampa Bay Area. She was the Tampa Bay Rowdies Host and Sideline reporter for a season, and worked as a Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor at WSNN in Sarasota.

Before Lynden started her television career, she interned at Fox Sports Florida. Still to this day she keeps up with the crew, who are some of the best people in the business!

Lynden is enjoying living in the 256 and exploring all the 'Rocket City' has to offer.

Recent Posts by Lynden Blake

Nick Saban cleared to coach Alabama Saturday night

Alabama plays Georgia Saturday night.

It's game week for UNA and JSU

JSU travels to Braly for UNA's only home game.

Auburn squeaks by Arkansas

Tigers hit field goal in final 12 seconds to win game.

Pregame for Thursday Night Lights at Madison County

Tigers hosting Madison Academy.

High school games move to Thursday ahead of Hurricane Delta

North Alabama teams are getting ahead of the rain.

UNA falls in season opener at Liberty

Lions return to Florence October 17.

Thursday night football roundup: Sparkman and Buckhorn win big

Sparkman takes down Bob Jones, Buckhorn dominates Columbia

Mars Hill Bible senior earns AHSAA honor

Peyton Higgins had a big night Friday.

It's finally game week for UNA

Lions take on Liberty Saturday.

Jets refusing to sit idle

James Clemens playing Briarwood Friday.

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 153016

Reported Deaths: 2633
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22400372
Mobile14282314
Tuscaloosa9983132
Montgomery9691196
Madison899992
Shelby703560
Lee643966
Baldwin637567
Marshall426748
Calhoun410259
Etowah402049
Morgan394532
Houston363132
DeKalb316727
Elmore309552
St. Clair279742
Limestone269227
Walker268092
Talladega255034
Cullman225823
Lauderdale206340
Autauga199928
Franklin199131
Jackson199114
Colbert190627
Russell19023
Dallas185227
Blount183823
Chilton180531
Escambia170928
Covington164729
Coffee16409
Dale162551
Pike130212
Chambers127343
Tallapoosa127286
Clarke126716
Marion104229
Butler99840
Barbour9819
Marengo96721
Winston89913
Geneva8337
Pickens80317
Randolph79514
Lawrence79230
Bibb78913
Hale74529
Cherokee71514
Clay70712
Lowndes69927
Bullock63517
Henry6316
Monroe6279
Washington62112
Crenshaw59030
Perry5796
Wilcox55712
Conecuh55413
Fayette54712
Macon52919
Cleburne5247
Sumter46421
Lamar4575
Choctaw38612
Greene33316
Coosa1963
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 232061

Reported Deaths: 2922
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby34370552
Davidson29801325
Knox1183387
Hamilton11097102
Rutherford11031106
Williamson661848
Sumner5636107
Wilson440253
Putnam411053
Montgomery385751
Out of TN379435
Unassigned37653
Madison361378
Bradley340821
Sullivan318844
Sevier314920
Blount310231
Washington308043
Maury307435
Robertson248539
Hamblen232743
Tipton219222
Gibson205437
Dyer202326
Hardeman178732
Coffee176020
Trousdale17407
Obion163617
Bedford159020
Dickson156218
Wayne15607
Greene155650
Anderson155513
Loudon154010
Fayette152022
McMinn150832
Cumberland148924
Lawrence146217
Jefferson145818
Weakley143425
Carter141532
Henderson135425
Monroe134823
Warren13399
Hardin131319
Lauderdale130818
Macon125724
Franklin121115
Haywood119025
Roane11857
Overton111211
Johnson11046
Hawkins109923
Carroll109324
McNairy108825
White107614
Marshall10528
Rhea104816
Cheatham96911
Lake9683
Smith93313
Bledsoe9244
Cocke92212
Giles89234
Campbell8647
Fentress8497
Lincoln8012
Crockett76620
Henry74110
Hickman73913
Chester71214
Marion6999
DeKalb67216
Decatur62511
Grainger5314
Grundy5168
Claiborne4956
Union4932
Polk46913
Jackson4165
Humphreys4094
Morgan4086
Houston38914
Benton3879
Cannon3862
Unicoi3641
Clay36312
Lewis3502
Sequatchie3294
Scott3244
Stewart3087
Meigs2944
Moore2452
Pickett2445
Perry2041
Van Buren1911
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events