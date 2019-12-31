Lynden Blake

Lynden is the Sports Director at WAAY.
Lynden is happy to be back in her home state to cover the great high school, college, and professional sports the Tennessee Valley has to offer. Lynden grew up in Alexander City, so she’s excited to cover schools that she grew up competing against.
For three and a half years, Lynden covered sports in the Tampa Bay Area. She was the Tampa Bay Rowdies Host and Sideline reporter for a season, and worked as a Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor at WSNN in Sarasota.
Before Lynden started her television career, she interned at Fox Sports Florida. Still to this day she keeps up with the crew, who are some of the best people in the business!
Lynden is enjoying living in the 256 and exploring all the 'Rocket City' has to offer.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|22400
|372
|Mobile
|14282
|314
|Tuscaloosa
|9983
|132
|Montgomery
|9691
|196
|Madison
|8999
|92
|Shelby
|7035
|60
|Lee
|6439
|66
|Baldwin
|6375
|67
|Marshall
|4267
|48
|Calhoun
|4102
|59
|Etowah
|4020
|49
|Morgan
|3945
|32
|Houston
|3631
|32
|DeKalb
|3167
|27
|Elmore
|3095
|52
|St. Clair
|2797
|42
|Limestone
|2692
|27
|Walker
|2680
|92
|Talladega
|2550
|34
|Cullman
|2258
|23
|Lauderdale
|2063
|40
|Autauga
|1999
|28
|Franklin
|1991
|31
|Jackson
|1991
|14
|Colbert
|1906
|27
|Russell
|1902
|3
|Dallas
|1852
|27
|Blount
|1838
|23
|Chilton
|1805
|31
|Escambia
|1709
|28
|Covington
|1647
|29
|Coffee
|1640
|9
|Dale
|1625
|51
|Pike
|1302
|12
|Chambers
|1273
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1272
|86
|Clarke
|1267
|16
|Marion
|1042
|29
|Butler
|998
|40
|Barbour
|981
|9
|Marengo
|967
|21
|Winston
|899
|13
|Geneva
|833
|7
|Pickens
|803
|17
|Randolph
|795
|14
|Lawrence
|792
|30
|Bibb
|789
|13
|Hale
|745
|29
|Cherokee
|715
|14
|Clay
|707
|12
|Lowndes
|699
|27
|Bullock
|635
|17
|Henry
|631
|6
|Monroe
|627
|9
|Washington
|621
|12
|Crenshaw
|590
|30
|Perry
|579
|6
|Wilcox
|557
|12
|Conecuh
|554
|13
|Fayette
|547
|12
|Macon
|529
|19
|Cleburne
|524
|7
|Sumter
|464
|21
|Lamar
|457
|5
|Choctaw
|386
|12
|Greene
|333
|16
|Coosa
|196
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|34370
|552
|Davidson
|29801
|325
|Knox
|11833
|87
|Hamilton
|11097
|102
|Rutherford
|11031
|106
|Williamson
|6618
|48
|Sumner
|5636
|107
|Wilson
|4402
|53
|Putnam
|4110
|53
|Montgomery
|3857
|51
|Out of TN
|3794
|35
|Unassigned
|3765
|3
|Madison
|3613
|78
|Bradley
|3408
|21
|Sullivan
|3188
|44
|Sevier
|3149
|20
|Blount
|3102
|31
|Washington
|3080
|43
|Maury
|3074
|35
|Robertson
|2485
|39
|Hamblen
|2327
|43
|Tipton
|2192
|22
|Gibson
|2054
|37
|Dyer
|2023
|26
|Hardeman
|1787
|32
|Coffee
|1760
|20
|Trousdale
|1740
|7
|Obion
|1636
|17
|Bedford
|1590
|20
|Dickson
|1562
|18
|Wayne
|1560
|7
|Greene
|1556
|50
|Anderson
|1555
|13
|Loudon
|1540
|10
|Fayette
|1520
|22
|McMinn
|1508
|32
|Cumberland
|1489
|24
|Lawrence
|1462
|17
|Jefferson
|1458
|18
|Weakley
|1434
|25
|Carter
|1415
|32
|Henderson
|1354
|25
|Monroe
|1348
|23
|Warren
|1339
|9
|Hardin
|1313
|19
|Lauderdale
|1308
|18
|Macon
|1257
|24
|Franklin
|1211
|15
|Haywood
|1190
|25
|Roane
|1185
|7
|Overton
|1112
|11
|Johnson
|1104
|6
|Hawkins
|1099
|23
|Carroll
|1093
|24
|McNairy
|1088
|25
|White
|1076
|14
|Marshall
|1052
|8
|Rhea
|1048
|16
|Cheatham
|969
|11
|Lake
|968
|3
|Smith
|933
|13
|Bledsoe
|924
|4
|Cocke
|922
|12
|Giles
|892
|34
|Campbell
|864
|7
|Fentress
|849
|7
|Lincoln
|801
|2
|Crockett
|766
|20
|Henry
|741
|10
|Hickman
|739
|13
|Chester
|712
|14
|Marion
|699
|9
|DeKalb
|672
|16
|Decatur
|625
|11
|Grainger
|531
|4
|Grundy
|516
|8
|Claiborne
|495
|6
|Union
|493
|2
|Polk
|469
|13
|Jackson
|416
|5
|Humphreys
|409
|4
|Morgan
|408
|6
|Houston
|389
|14
|Benton
|387
|9
|Cannon
|386
|2
|Unicoi
|364
|1
|Clay
|363
|12
|Lewis
|350
|2
|Sequatchie
|329
|4
|Scott
|324
|4
|Stewart
|308
|7
|Meigs
|294
|4
|Moore
|245
|2
|Pickett
|244
|5
|Perry
|204
|1
|Van Buren
|191
|1
|Hancock
|112
|3