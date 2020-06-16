The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network: : More Control for More Precise Forecasting

The Early Warning Radar Network not only improves storm coverage in North Alabama but can also be personally controlled by WAAY-31 meteorologists, enhancing life saving storm data.

Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville Radars are just high enough above surrounding buildings and hillsides that the radar beam is free of any blockage. Not only do we receive 360° of uninterrupted radar coverage but meteorologists can tilt the radar down towards the ground. How is this possible without hitting the ground? Thanks to the curvature of the earth, even tilting the radar down, the beam stays just above the ground. This "negative tilt" will be able to pick up winds much closer to ground level.

The Early Warning Radar Network take's advantage of personal control to detect dangerous winds and circulations near the ground that other radar coverage could miss. In the U.S. most radars have a base scan or lowest scan that begins at 0.5° angle or tilt.

A negative 0.5° radar tilt compared to a positive 0.5° tilt may seem small but this small difference is exaggerated in a short distance. In just 20 miles that difference can be an additional 1000 ft above the ground. When tracking severe weather, including tornadoes, a 1000 ft closer to the ground can be the difference in life saving information.