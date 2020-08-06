The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network: The largest radar network in America

Many TV stations have their own radar, especially where severe weather is common.

To cover large areas, some stations even have two.

Now, the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network tops them all, with three radars covering all of North Alabama.

It gives you a redundancy and accuracy that isn't normally found in a radar installation.

In fact, the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is the largest private radar network in the nation – a first of its kind.

So the fringe areas to both the east and the west, basically your horizontal market area across all of northern Alabama is an extreme amount of coverage for a single TV station.

The Enterprise, Ala.-based company in charge of manufacturing and installing the network, EEC, has built and launched dozens of radar networks across the globe. From a network of 17 radars in Germany to a more recent project in South Korea, EEC was the perfect fit to get the StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network up and running.

We created a three-radar network that overlaps and provides complementary coverage with of course the main focus of the coverage being in the Huntsville area, and then expanding out east into Georgia andnorth into Tennessee.

Now, three radars - one in Muscle Shoals, one in Decatur, and one in Guntersville - work together to supplement the radar data coming from the National Weather Service radar sites at Columbus, Miss., and Hytop, Ala.

We're able to pinpoint weather forecasting for specific markets down at a lower level, at a more detailed level, during emergency weather conditions.

This means no one is left uncovered when severe weather threatens.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network closes safety gaps where there's lower quality radar data, in addition to increasing alert times for incoming and developing storms to help keep you safe.