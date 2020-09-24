Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network: Coverage You Can Count On

Our radars cover every inch of North Alabama

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 12:26 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

It's a project more than two years in the making: The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

These three Doppler radars across North Alabama comprise what is now the largest private radar network in the country. These radars are networked to provide a complete picture and fill in the gaps between other radar sites.

Click HERE to see them in action, HERE for the most up-to-date weather information, and HERE to learn more about our new radars

WAAY 31 worked closely with EEC, an Enterprise, Alabama, company that makes Doppler radars. They are one of the world’s largest manufacturers, with radar installations in more than 900 countries worldwide.

Extensive research by both WAAY 31 meteorologists and EEC went into the placement of each radar site in the region.

Here are some of the factors taken into consideration:

First and foremost, we needed to ensure complete radar coverage across all of North Alabama. This is the exact reason WAAY 31 pursued a radar network in the first place.

One centrally located radar is not quite powerful enough to provide quality data on its outer fringes, but three radars with overlapping scans do exactly that: Provide high resolution data across every community.

To do this, our radars would need to cover every inch of North Alabama's 150-mile by nearly 90-mile area.

Secondly, it was determined a centrally located radar, in addition to a radar to the west and to the east, would be necessary.

The radars on the fringe of the viewing area would provide data for storms coming into North Alabama. This would produce information beneficial in advanced warning and lead time in our communities that aren't centrally located.

For those cities that are in the heart of the area, the centrally located radar would be equally important in monitoring and tracking both developing and ongoing storms.

The third aspect of consideration may seem like the most obvious, but it certainly played a role in site selection.

Ensuring even spatial distribution was critical in covering North Alabama equally. That is to say, one portion of the area isn't covered by two high-quality radar scans and another area is barely on the outer fringes.

We needed overlapping scans to eliminate safety gaps, but not overlapping to the extent that one area received lower quality data as a result.

A "safety gap" is just a way to describe the location at which the radar beam is a bit too high above the ground to provide clear, accurate radar data. It's on the outer fringe of the radar's range, leading to a degradation in radar quality as well.

In addition, the radar sites needed to be placed near adequately populated areas, due to the fact that a higher concentration of people typically means a higher concentration of infrastructure and technological resources.

The radars require a high-speed, reliable internet connection to receive and transmit information. Of equal importance was access to a reliable, high-quality power source.

So, after careful selection, the final three sites for the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network are Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville.

In Muscle Shoals, the Doppler radar was hoisted to the top of a water town on the northwest side of town, just off Cox Boulevard.

In Decatur, the radar sits on top of the People's Bank of Alabama downtown across from the Cook Museum of Natural Science.

In Guntersville, like Muscle Shoals, the radar was lifted to the top of a water tower across the street from the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.

Finally, after all three sites had been narrowed down to a general area, an exact location had to be determined.

One of the more important factors in honing in on a spot was the radar's "view" from the location.

"Beam blockage" occurs when the radar beam being sent out is obstructed by terrain (like a hillside or mountain) or an object (like a building). One of the strengths of the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is that it uses fairly compact Doppler radars, so they can ideally be placed anywhere.

This means they can be low to the ground, helping to identify and track low level circulations like developing tornadoes, in addition to microbursts and straight-line winds.

However, a radar that's too low to the ground means the beam can easily be blocked.

Numerous surveys by EEC and WAAY 31 finally determined ideal locations that would greatly reduce radar beam blockage to provide a clear, complete picture from each site.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 132452

Reported Deaths: 2335
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19230342
Mobile13192291
Montgomery8711175
Madison767475
Tuscaloosa7355114
Lee576560
Shelby576550
Baldwin512449
Marshall388943
Calhoun339040
Etowah338447
Morgan322626
Houston275322
Elmore258647
DeKalb237519
St. Clair225535
Walker225080
Talladega209927
Limestone202119
Cullman186819
Dallas176226
Franklin174828
Russell17302
Autauga171425
Lauderdale166233
Colbert162126
Blount157314
Escambia157325
Jackson152711
Chilton151328
Dale134143
Covington133427
Coffee12898
Pike11729
Chambers114042
Tallapoosa113984
Clarke106317
Marion95228
Butler91138
Barbour8487
Winston71812
Marengo70219
Lowndes65127
Pickens63914
Bibb63510
Randolph62413
Hale61628
Lawrence60320
Bullock59314
Geneva5844
Monroe5798
Cherokee57516
Clay5537
Washington54913
Perry5396
Conecuh53011
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw52532
Henry4805
Macon47920
Fayette4299
Sumter42319
Lamar3552
Choctaw34612
Cleburne3346
Greene30215
Coosa1673
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 185148

Reported Deaths: 2261
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30244449
Davidson26087294
Hamilton921189
Rutherford905888
Knox905273
Williamson509636
Sumner472193
Wilson338443
Putnam308838
Montgomery297143
Out of TN296825
Unassigned28916
Bradley286817
Madison275060
Sevier253715
Blount244923
Maury227423
Washington218634
Robertson217334
Sullivan207131
Hamblen183925
Tipton174517
Trousdale16517
Gibson154520
Hardeman153425
Wayne14856
Bedford131317
Dyer128712
Dickson120714
Cumberland115518
Fayette114418
Anderson113811
Henderson113520
Carter112728
Coffee112512
Weakley112219
Loudon11216
Greene111237
Obion10969
McMinn107624
Jefferson107414
Macon102320
Warren10127
Monroe100316
Lawrence97711
Hardin97214
Lauderdale94215
Franklin9267
Haywood92416
Lake9152
Roane8493
Bledsoe8454
Carroll83918
McNairy81618
Cheatham79310
Rhea78811
White7889
Hawkins77316
Cocke7369
Marshall7205
Overton6815
Smith67810
Johnson6492
Henry6079
Chester5959
Lincoln5811
Giles56917
DeKalb54713
Hickman5465
Crockett51319
Marion5047
Decatur4796
Fentress4473
Claiborne4384
Campbell4213
Polk38011
Grainger3543
Union3391
Benton3329
Jackson3085
Morgan3063
Unicoi2801
Cannon2790
Grundy2565
Humphreys2353
Sequatchie2233
Meigs2213
Clay2115
Scott2022
Houston1931
Lewis1791
Stewart1772
Moore1541
Van Buren1540
Perry1500
Hancock1063
Pickett1032

Most Popular Stories

Community Events