Radar Overlap Allows For Faster Data

The Early Warning Radar Network scans all of North Alabama at or below 5,000 feet.

There are large areas of overlap in North Alabama the Early Warning Radar Network. From Huntsville to the Mississippi state-line Muscle Shoals and Decartur radars overlap with data below 5,000 feet.

From I-65 to portions of Sand Mountain the Guntersville radar and Decatur radars overlap at or below 5,000 ft.

If all three radars start scanning pointed in the same direction, overlap areas are scanned twice as often.

This means North Alabama receives critical weather data below 5,000 ft every 30 seconds.