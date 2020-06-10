Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Eliminating the Safety Gaps in Radar Coverage

The WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Early Warning Radar Network covers every city, county, and neighborhood within north Alabama - the only radar coverage for many communities in "safety gaps."

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 3:23 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

One of the greatest challenges for meteorologists tracking severe weather is potentially inaccurate radar data. Part of the reason this is such a problem is due to the physical locations of radar sites.

The two closest National Weather Service radar sites that cover North Alabama are in Hytop in northern Jackson County and in Columbus, Mississippi. They’re strategically placed to cover large areas of the region. This regional approach gives a high-level picture of what is happening, but often misses areas in between – especially when storms are lower to the ground.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

The yellow circles indicate where the radar beam is 5,000 feet off the ground. Radar data generally becomes less accurate and noisier once the beam is more than 5,000 feet off the ground. Areas where the beam is higher than 5,000 feet off the ground are called "safety gap areas."

A significant portion of northwest Alabama, including most of Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties, is in a safety gap area which – until now – has made tracking severe storms and tornadoes more difficult for forecasters. While this area still has radar data, it is insufficient data that can cause issues for meteorologists when tracking severe weather. What is even more concerning is approximately 160,000 people live in this safety gap area alone, meaning the lack of accurate radar data could have significant consequences to loss of life and property during severe weather.

The WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Early Warning Radar Network addresses the safety gap area in northwest Alabama and so much more. With the introduction of all three radar sites, in Muscle Shoals, Decatur, and Guntersville, we are able to provide full coverage from state line to state line across Alabama – into parts of Mississippi, Tennessee, and Georgia. We can see details other radar miss – including filling in every square inch of the safety gaps into every neighborhood, city, and county in the WAAY 31 viewing area. This allows for a clearer, more precise forecast with three Doppler radars that can see details other radars miss.

Each of the green circles below show the 5,000 feet beams from our three radar sites. All of North Alabama and Lincoln County, Tennessee are now well under the 5,000 feet beam height with the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Early Warning Radar Network.

This expansive radar coverage eliminates the safety gaps in Alabama and ensures everyone in our area has the most accurate radar data to alert you in times of severe weather. The WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Early Warning Radar Network also provides the earliest warnings for potential severe weather arriving from nearby areas. With radar positioned strategically throughout north Alabama, we will receive the first data no matter which direction a storm approaches.

The 5,000 beam heights extend across southern middle Tennessee, northeastern Mississippi, central Alabama, and northwest Georgia. With the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Early Warning Radar network, our team will be able to provide severe weather coverage you can count on that is unparalleled in North Alabama.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21626

Reported Deaths: 739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events