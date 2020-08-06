Better Wind Data

The Early Warning Radar Network already improves wind data because of filled gaps in radar coverage. Wind data is now much closer to the ground and representative of what could impact life and property. Our radars are placed without any beam blockage which means we can even tilt the radar

Our radars are placed without any beam blockage which means we can even tilt the radar towards the ground. This is called a negative tilt. A negative tilt is possible due to the curvature of the earth.

Below is wind data from a line of thunderstorms in May 2020. The Decatur radar was set at a negative 0.5° tilt.

Even 20 miles from the radar site the beam was scanning below 500 ft. This negative tilt found winds of 34 mph in the Town Creek area. This same line of storms was scanned at or above 5,000 ft from both the Columbus and Hytop radars. These higher scans measured winds closer to 60 mph in the Town Creek area. Nearby weather stations measured peak winds at 36 mph. The Decatur radar was within 1-2 mph and closer

by roughly 25 mph over Hytop and Columbus.