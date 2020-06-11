VIDEO: Installing the WAAY 31 Early Warning Radar Network in Decatur

With Doppler radars located in Muscle Shoals, the Decatur-Huntsville area, and Guntersville, the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Early Warning Radar Network is the largest privately-held weather radar system in the United States.

The three Doppler radars that make up the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Early Warning Radar Network is the only radar system that can cover every square inch of North Alabama and provide earlier warnings with precise, real-time accuracy that can see storms other radars miss. Other radar systems, including the National Weather Service, have significant gaps in their radar coverage areas to see storms closer to the ground.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 3:23 PM

Posted By: Josh Rayburn