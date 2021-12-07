‘We felt it in our hearts’: Meet the couple who helped send the CCHS band on the trip of a lifetime

Kyle Thompson was watching local news when he learned about Colbert County High School band's fundraising efforts to travel and perform in Hawaii.

Without any prior connection to the school, he and his wife Linda were drawn to help.

Kyle and Linda Thompson Kyle and Linda Thompson

"We felt it in our hearts. That's what we needed to do," Kyle said.

The couple donated $50,000 to turn what many called just a dream into a reality.

"To me, I'd just rather give than to receive," said Linda. “I just love watching people when they get to open a present or do something for the first time. I can't explain it. You just feel joy from being able to do that."

"With us, we've been really blessed in our life. We feel that we need to share this blessing. We got blessed so that we can share that blessing with other people," added Kyle.

"That's what we're doing with the Colbert County High School band. Sharing our blessing with other people."

The Thompsons made the trip to Hawaii themselves, and tell WAAY 31 it's been amazing to see the kids experience this trip.

"It's just been awesome. I just got teary-eyed just thinking about it and getting to see them. We are just thankful that we are blessed enough ourselves that we can bless somebody," Linda said.

The Colbert County High School band will march in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Tuesday night and perform on the USS Missouri on Wednesday.

