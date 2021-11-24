‘Let There Be Peace on Earth’: Thank you from WAAY 31

WAAY-31 would like to thank all participating schools for being part of the “Let There Be Peace on Earth” project.

Sometimes when ideas surface, they don’t always come together. This project exceeded all expectation.

Life is full of surprises, and while our job was to record each choir in their location, the “job” quickly became a passion. This evolved into one of our highlights of 2021 and a true blessing to all of us who had the privilege of being involved in this process.

To the music teachers, administrators and principals who graciously welcomed us to their respective campuses, we say THANK YOU for sharing the talents of your faculty and students with WAAY-31.

Schools were represented from across North Alabama. Special thanks to these schools and their directors:

Challenger Elementary in Huntsville: Emily Stoddard

Academy for Academics and Arts Middle School in Huntsville: Jonathan Snodgrass

Providence Elementary in Huntsville: Rhonda Dennison

Highlands Elementary in Huntsville: Suzanne Marquez

Athens Middle/High Schools: Teresa Edwards

Austin Jr. High in Decatur: Emily Bounds

Discovery Middle School in Huntsville: Marla Jenkins

Hampton Cove Elementary in Huntsville: Suzanne Marquez

Farley Elementary in Huntsville: Suzanne Marquez

Danville-Neel Elementary in Morgan County: Janet Fields

Benjamin Davis Elementary in Decatur: KriShon Polk

Julian Harris Elementary in Decatur: Devin Lacy

Decatur Middle School: Stacy Owens

Chestnut Grove Elementary in Decatur: Abigail Grauberger

Williams Elementary in Huntsville: Meribeth Lapidus

Muscle Shoals Middle School/McBride Elementary: Peter Wilder

Arab Elementary School: Jessica McCrary

In addition, we say a special thanks to legendary artist Lee Greenwood for accepting our offer to be part of this project. Leaning on the expertise of Gus Hergert III at his Downing Studios, Lee recorded the song and became part of this project. We’re very grateful for Lee’s commitment and dedication to this project.

Perhaps most importantly, we thank the daughter of the writers of “Let There Be Peace on Earth” for granting us permission to use this song. Jan Tache, you are now, and always will be part of the WAAY-31 family.

For your support of this project, we thank you. I’ve always been fond of a saying that reflects those with a servant’s heart, or in the case of this television station, reflective of our calling to serve this community and the entire region: “The blessing you may never see is the one you leave in your wake.” So it is with the words and music of Sy Miller and Jill Jackson. There is perhaps no time in history when a message of peace is so appropriate. We are collectively those who have been blessed in the wake of this composition.

Internally, we thank a few of our own. There are more we will thank within the WAAY family, but for now thank you to Tracy Slayton, the magic behind editing this all together, truly talented at what he does. To Sam Day, Shawn Jarrett, Karin Slayton for graphics and others who contributed to bringing this vision to reality, thank you.

If I inadvertently left anyone off from the participating schools list above, please take out your red grading pencil or pen and deduct some points, then let us know, and we will immediately make the edit.

There are two 90-second messages that will rotate throughout the holiday season on WAAY-31, necessary because of the volume of participating choirs.

Thank you again to the schools who said “yes.” From the WAAY-31 family to yours, all the best to you this holiday season. And for all of us, may there be Peace on Earth.

Mike Wright

General Manager, WAAY-31