‘Let There Be Peace on Earth’: A message from WAAY 31, Lee Greenwood and North Alabama school choirs

One thing this almost two-year pandemic has taught us is to never take anything, or any one for granted.

WAAY 31 is thankful for you, and for the trust you place in us every day. It's a high calling we don't take for granted.

We wanted to find a way to thank you, and turned to music - a universal language of peace that brings us together.

WAAY 31 visited several schools involving almost 1,400 students, teachers, principals and administrators on this special project starring 18 choirs from across North Alabama.

Also lending his voice and heart to this project is Grammy Award winning country music legend Lee Greenwood.

Together, they all share the powerful message found in the song "Let There Be Peace on Earth."

We want to thank those schools and Mr. Greenwood for agreeing to join in on this project. (See more messages of thanks HERE)

There are two 90-second features you will see throughout the holiday season on WAAY 31. Both feature different pairings of all our choirs.

Few things are as impactful as hearing the voices of young people, our next generation of leaders.

From our family to yours, and to all our friends and neighbors, may this holiday season be your best ever!