Sheriff: Limestone County woman pulls pistol on man trying to attack her on I-65

An Elkmont woman pulled her pistol on a man after law enforcement says he chased her and tried to run her vehicle off I-65.

34-year-old Charles Baker is now at the Limestone County Jail on domestic violence reckless endangerment and possession of controlled substance charges. Deputies said an altercation between him and woman got physical on Sunday.

The fight began at his home on Roberts Road in Elkmont.

The female victim tried to get away from Baker by leaving the residence.

Court documents say Baker followed the victim up Interstate 65 North and ran her vehicle off the road while chasing her. It also says the incident could have caused injury or damage to the victim or other drivers.

Baker tried to stop her and get in front of her vehicle. That's when deputies say she pulled her pistol on him. He fled the scene after seeing her gun.

Deputies later found Baker at the intersection of Thatch and Clem Roads. They searched his vehicle and found meth in his car.

Baker's bond is set at $7,500 and he has a court date set on Feb. 13.