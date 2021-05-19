Warming trend begins Wednesday, record heat possible this weekend

Thanks to drier air building into north Alabama, Wednesday is clearing out with pockets of mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Other than a sprinkle closer to the Mississippi state-line, we'll remain dry the rest of today and likely the next 7 days.

Temperatures climb to the mid-to-upper-80s today through Friday but that's just the start of the warming trend. The first 90° of 2021 arrives Saturday and some areas will be closer to the mid-90s by Sunday and Monday. Forecast highs are within 1-2 degrees of record Sunday, Monday for Huntsville and Muscle Shoals. The ground will be very dry by early next week and the baked out conditions may allow for highs to run a little warmer than currently expected.