How much do you really pay in federal taxes? Probably less than you think.

There’s a lot of racket about brackets right now, and not the NCAA brackets. We're talking about the more ominous one: the IRS tax brackets.

A lot of us identify ourselves by them... ‘I’m in the such and such tax bracket!’ And heaven forbid you get a raise that bumps you into the next tax bracket! You’ll just be paying your raise back in taxes, right? WAAY 31 decided to take a closer look into the system.

Earlier this year, when Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested taxing the rich 70 percent, she took a lot of heat for the comment. Many people said to themselves, "You mean the government would take $7 million of the $10 million I just earned?! That’s crazy!"

Not only is that crazy, but it is also incorrect. It illustrates a common misconception about America’s tax system. A lot of people don’t understand how our tax system works.

We asked some folks, according to the 2018 tax brackets, which is what you’re using to pay taxes April 15th, 2019, if you earned $100,000, how much in taxes would you pay?

“Well it looks like I’m in the 24 percentile tax bracket, so we would pay 24 percent of our income in taxes,” said one woman, Kelly Moran.

That is a good guess, but it is incorrect. In America’s progressive tax system, if you’re in the 24 percent tax bracket, you pay taxes at four different rates: 10, 12, 22 and 24 percent.

WAAY 31 broke down how it works, and for the sake of simplicity, we ignored deductions, assumed the filer is single and rounded the numbers.

For everything Kelly made up to $9,525, she would pay a 10 percent federal income tax of $953. Kelly will pay a tax of 12 percent on everything she earns between $9,526, up to $38,700. That’s 12 percent of $29,174, or $3,501 in taxes.

Then, she would pay 22 percent tax on the money she made between $38,701 and $82,500. That’s 22 percent of $43,799, or $9,636. Finally, the rest of her income, from $82,501 up to her $100,000 salary, is taxed at 24 percent. That’s a tax of $4,200 on $17,499.

Adding up those progressive taxes on Kelly’s $100,000 income leaves her a tax bill of $18,290, not $24,000 like she thought. That makes her tax rate closer to 18 percent, even though Kelly is in the 24 percent tax bracket.

This means the threat of a higher tax bracket should not keep you from working harder to earn more money.

“I wasn’t sure if I receive a bonus at the end of the year based on how much work I completed, and I went up by a thousand dollars, would that increase me to that 22 percent tax bracket?” said one man, Stevan Smeltzer.

Let’s say Stevan makes $32,700. That is right at the top of the 12 percent tax bracket. Yes, it would increase him to the higher tax bracket, but as we’ve learned, Stevan would only be taxed at 22 percent on that additonal $1,000. He would pay $220 in taxes on that extra thousand, and still make $780 more.

All of this is to illustrate, not just how the progressive tax system works, but also to remind you that if you hear someone who sounds outraged talking about a 70 percent tax bracket, in reality, it’s not Uncle Sam taking 70 percent of everything someone earns.

As a reminder we did not take into account adjustments, deductions and exemptions, which reduce your tax burden even more. Also, a high tax bracket is not a new idea. As recently as the 1970’s, the top bracket was 70 percent.