Local businesses in the Huntsville are encouraging shoppers to participate in "Small Business Saturday."

"Small Business Saturday" is similar to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, except you are shopping and catching great deals at the local businesses. It's a way to keep the money you spend local.

Foster Brooks is the fourth generation owner of Brooks and Collier. The store has been open since 1946, and it now serves as a home and garden store.

"This is what I've grown up doing. I've been doing it all my life, and it's just part of who I am," Brooks said. "We keep up with the pace of the city. We try to keep things different. Every experience is different for a customer when they walk in."

He and other small business owners say it's important to stand out since online shopping is very popular. The Alabama Retail Association says it expects Alabamians to spend 4.5 percent more this holiday season than last year.

"It used to be an "ag" town, so we had feed and seed. Now, we have nursery and plants, so it's a little bit for everybody," Brooks said.

Carole Foret moved her art gallery from Athens to downtown Huntsville, so she's not new to "Small Business Saturday," and she's looking forward to more foot traffic.

"I've got $25 mugs with a piece of my art on it. Some of my classes I do teach, people can buy classes as gifts as well," Foret said.

The Alabama Retail Association said it expects customers to spend $12 billion in November and December.