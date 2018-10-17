Shoals residents help to restore power in wake of Hurricane Michael

Some 62,000 people in Bay County remain without power, but north Alabama crews have travelled south to help.

Zack Skipworth lives in Tuscumbia and said he's never seen devastation like this. He is with a group from Tuscumbia, and they

are working with Comcast to fix the network, so people can have access to the outside world.

"Once we get the call, we come down here," Skipworth said. "Most of these kids out here just have the clothes on their back. Most of their houses, a lot of the houses, if they aren't halfway destroyed, the storm just picked it up and carried it off."

For the most part, as of Wednesday the streets are clear of debris, but there are homes with gaping holes and people's things are strown about. Skipworth said it makes him appreciative of what he has, but Panama City residents say they are thankful for the linemen like Skipworth.

"It takes a lot out of you to come down here and see especially little kids running around. All they have is the Power Rangers in their hands and super hero capes, and they come up to you and hug you and tell you how much they love you," Skipworth said. "And they have never met you before, and that really hits home."

Gulf Power says they plan to have power completely restored to residents in about a week. Numerous other north Alabama utility crews are in Dothan and Albany, Georgia helping people get their lights back on.