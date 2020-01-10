Permanent fix to flood-prone road in Morgan County would cost millions

A week ago, rescue crews had to help a family of four off Lacon Road near Falkville escape from flood waters. As another round of storms are expected to hit the area, people who live there are concerned with the road that seems to always flood.

However, the Morgan County District 3 Commissioner Dan Stisher said in order to resolve the flooding issue on the road permanently, it would have to be elevated. He said it would cost millions, and it does not flood enough to justify spending the money to fix it.

However, drivers we spoke to said they would still like to see something done.

"Matter of fact, the same day the car was in the ditch, I had to turn around from that, or it would've been me," a driver told WAAY31.

For many people in Falkville, mention Lacon Road and they all have similar stories. Many told us they avoid the area all together, and know a detour.

Commissioner Stisher said he is doing what he can to help warn people about flooding ahead of time. All day Thursday, he said he was driving around checking out roads affected by last week's flooding, and getting together enough high water signs for this weekend. He said a lot of people have been stealing the signs.

Since an elevated road is out of the picture for now, drivers tell WAAY31 they will rely on common sense.

"Everyone needs to slow down and watch where they're are at," one driver said. "If it's flooding and you can't see through it, you don't drive through it."

Stisher said over the past 25 years, they have fixed a lot of the roads within District 3. He said about 85 percent of the problem has been eliminated.