Government program helps Decatur resident save on electricity

Now's the time to be thinking about winterizing your home.

If you'd like some help, you can reach out to the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama.

Crews spent the day getting the home of Decatur resident, Dora Tucker, ready for the winter. All of the measures put in place seal the home from air coming inside, which will help to save money on her electrical bill.

Tucker said she's excited to get her first bill now that her home has been winterized.

"Last year, I got a $700 light bill, and I thought it was going to take me away. This year, it's going to be better," she said. "I feel like I won the lottery, big lottery, and I appreciate them for coming out giving me a hand."

The project was done through The United States Department of Energy's Weatherization Assistance Program, which offers assistance to low-income citizens. It provides weatherization services to around 40,000 homes a year. The improvements save homeowners an average of $283 a year. Those interested in the program have to submit paperwork for consideration.

The Community Action Partnership also gave Tucker's yard a makeover and painted her doors and window frames.