North Alabama nurses travel to Florida to help hurricane victims

Hospitals in Panama City, Florida just opened their doors a few days ago after the mass devastation from Hurricane Michael, and some north Alabama nurses have gone down to the coast to help.

A mobile care unit from north Alabama is in Florida right now and is filled with nurses from Huntsville and Albertville who say they are seeing dozens of patients a day. They are also going out and doing search and rescue missions.

"I have worked two of the tornadoes in Albertville. I am not only an RN, but I am also a paramedic with Marshall Medical Centers," said Corina Moore, who lives in Albertville.

Moore said they are seeing many patients with lacerations, head injuries and dehydration.

"We are out here helping with some medical relief. There are not a lot of medical relief teams here and EMS is overloaded along with the fire departments," Moore said.

People here need basic necessities; water, food, power and medical help. Since some people can't get to this mobile unit, these nurses are going into some of the worst places in Panama City to help.

"These people are without cars, power, cell phone service. They really can't call anyone for help, so since they can't come to us, we're going to them," Moore said.

This crew will be in Florida the rest of the week helping to bring medical aid to those who need it.