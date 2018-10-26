Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office over budget after accidentally ordering $31,000 in supplies

Friday, the Marshall County Commission chairman, James Hutcheson, spent a good part of his day cleaning up a budgetary toilet paper mess. This comes after the sheriff's office over-ordered supplies and received 24,000 extra rolls of toilet paper and 450 cases of trash bags.

"If they did this the way it should've been done, then we would've caught this to begin with," Hutcheson said. "The cleaning and janitorial supplies for the year 2019 is about $15,000."

$22,000 was spent just on toilet paper alone, and $9,000 was spent on the garbage bags.

Hutcheson said it caught their attention when a purchase order was not put in. Once a purchase order is approved, the department can proceed with the purchase. That could mean the department head who skipped filing the order could be forced to foot the excess bill.

"We caught it when a paper request came in from the vendor," Hutcheson said.

The commission was able to negotiate a partial solution with vendors to take half the tissue paper and 450 cases of the trash bags back.

The office was also over budget on overtime. For October, it went $19,000 over budget, which Hutcheson said could be fixed with a extra communication.

"If they are working a lot of excess overtime, we just need to know why they are working it," he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office but received no comment. The office currently has a shortage of jailers, and deputies have been filling the roles. Commissioners will discuss the issues again at a meeting on November 14.