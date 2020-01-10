Jackson Co. residents, officials gear up for possible storms

"That neighbor over there, he's been stressed out for 3 days because he's lived here his whole life and he just has that feeling its going to be bad this time," said Bobbie Posey. Her road, County Road 142 near the Paint Rock River, flooded last Friday.

"We have to strap everything down, pick everything up, put everything on the porch or just high enough that we don't think the water is going to get it," said Posey.

Right now, the Paint Rock river is well below flood stage, but the National Weather Service monitor predicts by early next week the river could be above 14 feet and in the "action" stage. We took Posey's concerns for possible weather this weekend to the Emergency Management briefing in Jackson County to learn what she can expect Saturday.

"The wind is what we need to be most concerned about," said Emergency Management Director, Paul Smith.

Flooding is more of a concern for later next week, but this weekend the concern is center around wind and strong storms. Smith says now is the time to make your emergency weather plan and determine where you'll go when bad weather hits. The storm shelter in the basement of the Jackson County Courthouse will be opened at 11:00 Saturday morning. They'll open earlier if a Tornado Watch is issued.