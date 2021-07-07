'...it minimizes voices of dissent:' Public commenting at Huntsville City Council may change

The way people voice their concerns before the Huntsville City Council could soon be changing.

Some people are upset over a proposal to change the public comment portion of Huntsville City Council meetings.

The proposal would change the public comment portion to two groups: one at the beginning of the meeting to address items on the agenda, and one at the end for anything not on the agenda.

"We figured out it's just really a better flow for anybody that wants to do business with the city, and then we have time to hear from the public after that," says Jennie Robinson, City Council President.

However, some citizens are concerned pushing public comment to the end will take away their voice.

"The big concern is moving non-agenda items to the end, feels like it minimizes voices of dissent," says concerned citizen Chad Chavez.

Robinson has a different take, saying "the business of the city first gives us even more time to listen to the comments of our citizens."

Chavez frequently attends council meetings to speak about police reform. He thinks the proposal is meant to minimize voices like his.

"My concern with the change is that it's really meant to stipend people that have been calling for police reform. And you know, there's no city business as big as the police department," says Chavez.

Robinson argues it was something that needed to be done for a long time.

"This doesn't have anything to do with that, anybody could look at our old bylaws and see how badly out of date they were. This is something that should have been done a long, long time ago," says Robinson.

Chavez hopes the council will still take the time to listen to every citizen's concern.

"We really have to make them understand how important it is that we can still be heard in the city," says Chavez.

He adds people might not be as inclined to interact with council members if the proposal is passed.

"I don't think there will be as much interaction with city council members and I think that's, that's sad. That's bad for democracy when you can't directly interact with your representatives," says Chavez.

Robinson says people have other ways to contact council members outside of the meeting if they can't make it, so she argues this proposal will only make council meetings more seamless.

The proposal for the new bylaws is on the agenda for Thursday's City Council meeting starting at 5:30 pm.