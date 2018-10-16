Relief efforts continue a week after Hurricane Michael ravaged parts of the Southeast

Massive relief efforts are underway from agencies and organizations like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida National Guard a week after Hurricane Michael raged through the southeastern U.S.

The death toll is now at 20 after the body of a man was discovered by a search dog Tuesday in Mexico Beach, Florida, which was heavily damaged by the hurricane.

According to Bay County Emergency Services, over 2,500 structures are damaged and around 162 are destroyed. As of Tuesday, 158,000 people are without power. Around 140,000 of those are Florida residents.

Florida's National Guard has 4,000 troops working on relief efforts. FEMA has 12 teams in the state who are helping people to register for disaster assistance. In total, there are 42 distribution points in Florida and Georgia for people to get food and water at.

While the brunt of the hurricane happened in the Panhandle, there are relief efforts underway all across the country. Many churches here in the Tennessee Valley are accepting donations for those impacted by Michael, and some local utility companies sent linemen south to help restore power.

Alabama Extension, an outreach organization that works with Alabama A&M University and Auburn University, has created a website to help those recovering after the hurricane, MichaelRecoveryInfo.com.

“During recovery, Alabama Extension wants the public to know that we are a reliable source of information for farmers as well as homeowners," Gary Lemme, the director of Alabama Extension, said.