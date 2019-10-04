High fire danger before widespread rain on Sunday

Friday once again brought record heat to North Alabama. Both Huntsville and Muscles Shoals tied record highs. Huntsville hit 95° and Muscle Shoals reached 93°.

The concern through Saturday evening will be high fire danger. Gusty winds and low humidity combined with extremely dry fuels will lead to quick moving fires with any new fire start. Some gusts to 30 mph will be possible, especially in the higher elevations.

A few stray showers and storms will be possible Saturday but widespread scattered storms and showers will develop through the day on Sunday. A slow moving line of rain with embedded thunderstorms will impact North Alabama Monday morning and into the afternoon.