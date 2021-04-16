Parts of Greenbrier Parkway, Old Highway 20 reopen after two-year long construction

Parts of Greenbrier Parkway and Old Highway 20 are back open after nearly two years of construction.

Drivers once again hit the road on Old Highway 20 from Greenbrier Parkway to County Line Road and the Greenbrier Parkway between Old Highway 20 and Mooresville Road.

Parts of Old Highway 20 are now five lanes instead of two.

Greenbrier Parkway now has some new bridges over railways and I-65.

The upgrades are part of Huntsville's commitment to improving infrastructure near the Mazda Toyota plant.

Production there is expected to start later this year.

“The opening of these two long-awaited projects is good news for not only Huntsville’s citizens, but also our partners in the City of Madison and Madison and Limestone counties,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. “These improvements were part of our commitment to Mazda Toyota and should help provide safe travel here and back for their thousands of workers. These projects will also easily accommodate any additional western corridor growth on the horizon.”