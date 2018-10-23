Four polio-like disease cases being investigated in Alabama

WAAY 31 is learning more about the polio-like disease that's spreading across the U.S. mainly impacting children. It's called Acute Flaccid Myelitis also known as AFM.

Right now, we know that there are four cases being investigated in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said there's no way to prevent someone from getting the disease, but it's important to stay clean especially in public areas.

"She's three years old and has never been sick," said Caroline Wisby.

Caroline Wisby is already aware of AFM. She's making sure her granddaughter stays germ-free.

"I wanted to be sure that she stayed out of daycare. They're just sick all the time with every kind of disease," Wisby said.

The Department of Public Health officials said that AFM has been spreading since 2014. Though it's still rare, there are now 62 cases within 22 states.

A parent, Marcus Brooks, said he is making sure his son visits the doctor.

"You should be concerned, because it is spreading. Even though it's rare, at the moment you can't be as concerned," Brooks said.

There's no special vaccine for AFM, but health officials said it's still important children are up to date on their vaccinations.

Certain symptoms to watch out for are weakness in your limbs, having a weak grip when carrying things or having issues walking. Making sure you don't get bit by mosquitoes is another way to prevent a disease from spreading.

"There's no known cure for it. It's very scary. Especially when there's children involved," Wisby said.

The Alabama Department of Health officials also said it takes a long time to confirm if someone has this disease because doctors have to rule out all the other diseases that are similar to AFM first.