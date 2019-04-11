Former New Hope football star injured in motorcycle wreck

The New Hope community is rallying behind a former football star who was banged up in a motorcycle crash. It happened Tuesday on Railway Lane just off Hobbs Island Road.

It's unclear what led up to the wreck Tuesday evening, but friends of Jonate Cotton said they don't care what happened. They just want him to be okay.

"People mention Jonate and the first thing that comes to mind is he grins ear to ear, smiles all the time," said Houston Johnson, who's from New Hope.

Johnson said he's known Jonate Cotton since middle school, and the two played football together for years.

"People would talk about him in reference to football, but if you really wanted to talk to him, he was a very personable kind of guy," said Johnson.

On Tuesday, Johnson was surprised to learn on Facebook, his friend had been involved in a serious motorcycle wreck. A public Facebook post has received nearly 800 shares, and states Cotton has a broken back and other serious injuries.

"I know that they said it's going to take some time, but he's going to recover from something like this," said Johnson.

No matter what, he said the entire community will be behind him every step of the way.

"When there is recovery involved in something like this, everybody is going to do everything they can to help him," he said.

Huntsville police have not released any more information about the wreck at this time.