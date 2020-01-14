First look: Brindlee Mountain Primary cleanup begins after tornado damage

We're learning more about when Brindlee Mountain Primary kids could be back in class and what the building looks like now after an EF-2 tornado tore through their school on Saturday.

Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley says the goal is to have kids in class next Thursday, but that's highly dependent on the weather.

The middle school was being used by some high school teachers, but is mostly empty.

That campus will be where most of the kids from the primary school will go.

Teachers who were originally in those classrooms are moving to labs in the high school.

The pre-k classes are moving to the elementary school.

The goal is to eventually build a new primary school to house those more than 250 students, but there's no timeline.

"Right now we are loading trucks and doing the best we can, managing our plans around the weather. as the weather changes we are adjusting our plans and moving the best we can," said Wigley.

In the meantime, students and staff are adjusting to their school being gone. WAAY got a look inside the school for the first time Tuesday.

When you first walk in the view is shocking. The ceiling is gone, insulation is scattered across the ground.

Taking the walk toward the cafeteria the damage is even worse.

Wigley said when officials first arrived there was 3 feet of water filling the hallway. Now insulation and broken concrete are everywhere and beams are poking down from the ceiling.

If you look up you can see right through the roof to the sky. Walking back farther into the school, classroom windows are broken and the ceiling is caving in.

Community members are stepping in to help.

All this week area churches are serving lunch to school staff. A local gym is holding a discounted day care for students.

Citizens Bank and Trust, North Alabama locations, are also accepting donations.