Officials: Zierdt Road in Madison closed indefinitely due to flooding

As of 10 p.m. on Friday, Zierdt Road in Madison has been closed for nearly 16 hours, and it's going to remain closed overnight.

Public Works crews are still working to clear the road, but they don't know yet when it will reopen.

The drivers WAAY 31 spoke to are not happy Zierdt Road is closed. Sharon Preussel has lived off of Zierdt Road for over fifteen years, and she said, "In all this time, I've never seen rain like we've had now."

All of that rain has caused the headache of the closed road, "It has made a tremendous impact on a lot of people," said Preussel.

Crews with Madison Public Works used heavy equipment to take out beaver dams just on the other side of the Redstone Arsenal fence, which they believe is a contributing factor of the flooding.

They closed down Zierdt Road all night because they don't want drivers speeding on the dark road into dangerous waters, "This is for safety reasons and we don't wan't nobody to get hurt," said Madison Public Works Spokesman Mike Gentle.

With the predicted rain for Saturday, they're not sure when Zierdt Road will open again, "That's why we can't just set a timeline," said Gentle.

The easiest way around the closed section is a detour that takes around 5 minutes. You take Edgewater Road to Natures Way SW, "If we didn't have Edgewater to come through, we wouldn't have any way to get around at all," said Preussel.

Besides getting rid of the beaver dams, part of the fix to the problem is improving drainage on the other side of the road to help it drain into the lake.

