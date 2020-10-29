Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water.

At least six deaths have been blamed on the storm, including in Alabama.

A Category 2 hurricane when it hit the southeastern Louisiana coast Wednesday, Zeta weakened to a post-tropical storm by afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph about 25 miles southeast of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Hundreds of schools canceled classes or planned to open late across from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas, and some voting places were affected.