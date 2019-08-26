Clear
Zaxby's opening first location in Arab, looking to hire 50 employees

The chain already has 89 restaurants in Alabama.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Zaxby’s is coming to Arab on 1300 N. Brindlee Mountain Parkway.

Construction on the 3,550-square-foot restaurant started in April. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday, August 29 at 10 a.m.

Zaxby’s is looking to hire 50 people in the community. To apply for a position, click HERE.

