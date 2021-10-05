Youth baseball program Sgt. Nick Risner once coached honoring him in special way

One Shoals youth baseball program is showing their appreciation for Sgt. Nick Risner at an upcoming tournament on the fields where he once coached his daughter.

On October 23rd the Underwood Youth Baseball team is hoping to see a swarm of blue during what will now be the official inaugural Sergeant Nick Risner Memorial Tournament.

"I started at 15 umpiring at underwood and at that time, sergeant Risner was a coach for a 6u softball team that his daughter ally played on," Aly Hooks, a board member with Underwood, said.

Hooks said for years Sgt. Nick Risner was an important part of the Underwood Youth baseball family.

"He coached out there for at least seven he coached Ally and we watched him move up with her from sweeties all the way up to 12u while they were a part of our underwood family so he logged in a lot of hours out there working with kids and just putting in his time as a volunteer and it was awesome to see," she said.

Even though he left coaching years ago, the Underwood family never forgot him. Now the memorial tournament in honor of the fallen officer will be an annual way to honor him, with all the proceeds from the tournament collected going to the Risner family.

"He was out there not only with his child making memories with her but with other children you know being a role model being a mentor doing what it took to give back to his community and that's just what he's about and we feel like that's the least we can do to organize a tournament in his honor so that we could give back to what he stood for," Hooks said.

Hooks said they want it to be a "blued out game" There will be flags and the players will wear blue arm bands to honor Risner. and the game isn't the only thing the program is looking to do to honor him.

"Memorialize one of our fields for sergeant Risner so that for generations to come they'll be able to see him immortalized at underwood," Michelle Murphy, a board member with the Underwood Youth Baseball program, said.

The all day tournament will take place October 23rd at the Underwood fields here in florence. They ask that all attendees wear blue to the game and hope to make this tournament the first of many annual tournaments in his honor.