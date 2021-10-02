'We really owe a debt of gratitude’: Muscle Shoals shooting witness on Sgt. Nick Risner’s sacrifice

Sheffield Police Chief, Rick Terry released a statement on Saturday saying:

"Sgt. Risner performed a heroic act by protecting the Shoal's community from the shooter from entering the Walmart parking lot. If the shooter would have entered the Walmart parking lot, there is no telling how many lives would have been in danger or lost yesterday."

WAAY 31 spoke with a Walmart employee who was in the parking lot and witnessed the deadly shoot-out Friday that led to the death Saturday of Sgt. Nick Risner of the Sheffield Police Department.

Brandon Staggs said he was heading back into work when he heard the gunshots and realized someone was shooting close by. He said he was in shock.

“It’s not like you see on TV. You don’t go running, you freeze," said Staggs."

Staggs said the Walmart parking lot was full, and everyone was in pure disbelief.

"I froze right when it happened, our customers froze right when it happened, you’re just staring, and you’re trying to convince yourself you’re not seeing what you’re seeing," he said.

"Because I saw the police cars and I saw the smoke but I’m thinking, ‘Oh a car is on fire,’ you’re thinking, ‘Oh a firework’s gone off.’ You’re doing all these things trying to convince yourself you’re not seeing what you’re actually seeing.”

But his mind wasn't playing tricks on him. Staggs was actually witnessing multiple shots being fired right next to where he works.

“I could see them ducking and weaving in this general area," he explained. "Kind of weaving ducking and weaving behind their cars and then you could just see the smoke and you could see the ricochets coming off the mall over here."

Staggs said he will forever be grateful for the officer's heroic efforts. He feared what would have happened if the shooter got any closer.

“They stopped him 100 feet from Walmart. You know, what would have happened if he would have gotten there and done something terrible? We really owe a debt of gratitude to Sheffield, Muscle Shoals, and all the surrounding police. I don’t know what we’d do without them," said Staggs.

He told WAAY 31 that he heard so many gunshots that he wasn't sure if a stray bullet may have hit him since he was so close. Thankfully, law enforcement made sure they did everything they could to protect the community.