Young woman describes decision to undergo preventative mastectomy

Angel Devinney wants to live a healthy and full life. That's why, at just 18 years old, she made the decision to get tested for the breast cancer gene, or BRCA gene, mutation.

Her mother, a breast cancer survivor, has the mutation.

"I remember sitting in my room with my mom on the phone with my doctor," Devinney said. "He was like, 'I'm sorry but you do have the BRCA gene,' and me and my mom started crying with each other."

A positive result means Devinney is at increased risk of developing breast cancer.

"It was really sad," Devinney said. "Like, my mom doesn't want any of her kids having it, but I was just the unlucky one."

After losing her aunt and her cousin, the latter of whom was diagnosed with cancer at just 25 years old, Devinney knew what she wanted to do next.

"I knew right away that I was going to get the surgery," Devinney said.

Her doctors felt it was the right move. She would undergo a preventative double mastectomy, then breast reconstruction. Her last procedure was less than two months ago.

"After my last surgery, which was the nipple reconstruction, he took the bandages off, and I looked at myself for the first time in the mirror," Devinney said. "And I bawled my eyeballs out."

Devinney now has scars most teenagers will never experience. But, those scars remind her daily why she got tested for the gene in the first place.

"It's a part of me, and it's not going to change, and it's the best decision I made," Devinney said.

For women with the BRCA gene mutation, the preventative mastectomy can reduce the risk of developing breast cancer by 90–95%.