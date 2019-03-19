Young tech girls get boost from Huntsville Madison County Boys and Girls Club

Young girls across the Tennessee Valley spent some time at the Huntsville Madison County Boys and Girls Club learning more about futures in science, technology, engineering, and math. The Boys and Girls Club hosted its first "Tech Girls" conference for girls 10 to 13. The girls came from clubs in Madison, Morgan, Jackson, and Marshall counties.

The one day workshop is to help inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM and to give them insight to the careers available to them in STEM. They heard from a keynote speaker who shared her experiences growing up with interest in a male dominated field and told the girls how important it is for them to get their starts in STEM now.

Attendee Zoeyriah Hopkins told us coming to the event and meeting women engineers inspired her and shows you can do anything you put your mind to.

"It inspires them to become what they want to become. If you want to become a dancer, hey, go ahead. I mean nobody's stopping you but yourself, you know."

Another young girl, Mariangely Ponce told us the event inspired her to continue pursing her love of math and science.

"Math..It's...I don't know. It's really pretty easy for me. And science I like how we do the experiments and learn about space and like the earth."

The workshop focused specifically on careers in engineering but the STEM director for the club told us they hope to do more conferences in the future and expose the girls to more careers in STEM. The club was able to host the program because of a grant from Discoverengineering.com which is aimed at getting more girls to work in engineering.