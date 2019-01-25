Young professionals excited about possible improvements to Decatur

The City of Decatur could be seeing some improvements soon and they want your input.

The Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority says they have a five-year plan to better the city and they want to hear what people--especially young professionals--think about their rough draft.

WAAY 31 spoke with some young professionals and learned what changes they’d like to see done.

“Decatur just seems really old-fashioned," Bethany Turner said.

Turner is from Decatur and knows it inside out.

“There’s not much happening here," she said.

Turner says she likes her hometown but would love to see some improvements, and she’s not the only one.

“Everybody’s evolving, everything’s changing, so you’ve got to change with the times," Emily Stinnett said. "We all want to keep up with the Joneses."

By "Joneses," Stinnett means surrounding areas like Huntsville.

“Living here, most everyone is just going to drive 30 or 40 minutes into Huntsville to go and do things, so it would be great to be able to stay home and have things locally to do," Turner said.

The rough draft for the city includes enhancing the appearance of the city’s entryway.

"It’s a place you just want to drive through and not stop," Turner said. "So, I think if they could liven it up and put more attractions along that main stretch, that’d be great.”

The draft also includes adding loft apartments and other residences to downtown Decatur, bringing in more art and murals, and there’s even talk of a dog park.

The young professionals we spoke with said they'd be happy with all of the above.

“Nobody likes something dark and gloomy," Stinnett said. "We want something bright and for the future.”