You need these documents to get an Alabama STAR ID

This information is from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

In order to be issued a STAR ID, applicants must present four documents to verify identity/date of birth, Social Security number and address of principal residence.

Below is a list of accepted documents in each category:



Applicants must verify their identity and date of birth by providing one of the following documents*:

Valid, unexpired United States Passport

Certified Birth Certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240, DS-1350, or FS-545

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) issued by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS)

Unexpired employment authorization document (EAD) issued by DHS (Form I-766 or Form I-688B)

Unexpired Foreign Passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. Visa affixed, accompanied by the approved I-94 form documenting the applicant’s most recent admittance into the United States.

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS (Form N-550 or N-570)

Certificate of Citizenship issued by DHS (Form N-560 or N-561)

*If the applicant’s name has changed from that displayed on the document produced (marriage, adoption, court order, etc), official documents verifying this change will be required.

Applicants must verify their Social Security Numbers by providing one of the following documents:

Social Security card

United States Military Form DD 214

Medicare/Medicaid Identification Card (if Social Security Number is followed by the letter A)

W-2 Tax Form

Applicants must verify their address of principal residence by providing any two of the following documents:

Voter Registration Card

Residential Mortgage Contract

Current Lease or Rental agreement for housing

Proof of payment of residential property tax (Homestead)

Previous year tax returns bearing applicants address

Vehicle registration bearing applicants name and address

Utility bill (Water, Gas, or Electric) less than 90 days old

Any State or Federal Court documents indicating residence address

School enrollment documentation

Defense Department Form 214 (Report of Separation)

Sex offender registration documents

Current Homeowners insurance policy with name and address

Social Security benefits statements/summary mailed to physical address

U.S. or State Government check or other document mailed to applicants physical address

Military Orders documenting duty station and place of residence.

*If utility bills or other similar documents feature the name of the applicant's spouse or parent, the applicant must produce a marriage certificate or birth certificate verifying residence address.