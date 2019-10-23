You need these documents to get an Alabama STAR ID

This information is from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. You can see it all HERE
In order to be issued a STAR ID, applicants must present four documents to verify identity/date of birth, Social Security number and address of principal residence.
Below is a list of accepted documents in each category:
Applicants must verify their identity and date of birth by providing one of the following documents*:
Valid, unexpired United States Passport
Certified Birth Certificate
Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240, DS-1350, or FS-545
Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) issued by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS)
Unexpired employment authorization document (EAD) issued by DHS (Form I-766 or Form I-688B)
Unexpired Foreign Passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. Visa affixed, accompanied by the approved I-94 form documenting the applicant’s most recent admittance into the United States.
Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS (Form N-550 or N-570)
Certificate of Citizenship issued by DHS (Form N-560 or N-561)
*If the applicant’s name has changed from that displayed on the document produced (marriage, adoption, court order, etc), official documents verifying this change will be required.
Applicants must verify their Social Security Numbers by providing one of the following documents:
Social Security card
United States Military Form DD 214
Medicare/Medicaid Identification Card (if Social Security Number is followed by the letter A)
W-2 Tax Form
Applicants must verify their address of principal residence by providing any two of the following documents:
Voter Registration Card
Residential Mortgage Contract
Current Lease or Rental agreement for housing
Proof of payment of residential property tax (Homestead)
Previous year tax returns bearing applicants address
Vehicle registration bearing applicants name and address
Utility bill (Water, Gas, or Electric) less than 90 days old
Any State or Federal Court documents indicating residence address
School enrollment documentation
Defense Department Form 214 (Report of Separation)
Sex offender registration documents
Current Homeowners insurance policy with name and address
Social Security benefits statements/summary mailed to physical address
U.S. or State Government check or other document mailed to applicants physical address
Military Orders documenting duty station and place of residence.
*If utility bills or other similar documents feature the name of the applicant's spouse or parent, the applicant must produce a marriage certificate or birth certificate verifying residence address.
Related Content
- You need these documents to get an Alabama STAR ID
- Countdown begins for Alabama STAR ID requirement
- Civil rights groups appeal Alabama voter ID ruling
- 'Black Panther' star visits students in Alabama
- Lawyer reviewing Cohen documents submits $338,000 bill
- Arkansas Supreme Court says state can enforce voter ID law
- Elderly woman loses hundreds of dollars after caller ID scam
- Pentagon IDs 3 Americans killed in Syria suicide bomb attack
- Limestone County sheriff IDs owner of runaway mini horse
- Madison County sheriff IDs homicide victim, says shooting ‘isolated incident’