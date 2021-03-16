Morgan County community shelters will open in event of a tornado watch

The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency director says community shelters throughout the county will open during a tornado watch. However, some are already open.

People in the area say community shelters are a crucial part to their weather plans.

"You have to be ready. You can't just assume that you are going to be safe wherever you are," Cathy Caswell said.

Caswell is from Oklahoma, so she knows a thing or two about tornadoes.

"It can drop out of the sky at any time, anywhere, and you can't always ever see them," Caswell said.

She's currently helping take care of her father in Somerville. They've both been discussing their weather plan ahead of Wednesday's storms.

"My dad is always talking about how bad it's gotten here before, so yeah, he's always worried about the weather. He's been talking about this for a couple of days," Caswell said.

Morgan County EMA Director Brandy Davis says she knows it's easy for people to dismiss how dangerous storms can be.

"When you have storms that don't develop like they are predicted to develop, it's almost like crying wolf. So, people get a little like 'Well, they said that last time.' That type of mentality," Davis explained.

She urges everyone to take Wednesday's storms seriously and be prepared.

"Make sure you can get your information. Make sure you know where your safe places are, where you are going to be tomorrow, and have your supplies ready," Davis said.

It's something Caswell and her father say they're already prepared to do.

"Just keep an eye on the radar and decide based on how bad it is what we should or shouldn't do."

Some supplies you want to have on hand include a charger, batteries and a flashlight. Davis also encourages you to have several ways to get weather alerts.

As for COVID, it is up to every community shelter to decide what action to take. The city of Somerville says its maintenance crew stopped by their community shelters on Tuesday. They used a disinfectant fogger to clean the shelters.

Caswell says they plan on going to storm shelters despite the pandemic.

"It's like weighing one bad against the other. You want to not get swept away in a tornado, so masks is the only answer," she explained.

Davis says she hopes everyone takes the necessary precaution even if you've gotten the vaccine. Even though people are encouraged to wear face masks in the shelter, people won't be turned away if they don't have one.