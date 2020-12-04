Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'You gotta keep fighting': Coronavirus patient leaves rehab hospital after months of recovery

Anthony Tyler was unable to walk, eat or complete tasks on his own.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 5:56 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2020 5:59 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Anthony Tyler walked towards a brighter future Friday.

The Moulton man spent nearly three months at a rehab facility after battling coronavirus. On Friday, he was able to finally go home.

"You gotta keep getting up, you gotta keep pushing, you gotta keep fighting, you gotta keep digging," Tyler said.

But it was not an easy fight. On Aug. 5, after his wife tested positive, Tyler started showing severe symptoms.

"I just remember the ambulance coming to pick me up," Tyler said. "I don't remember nothing about getting into the hospital. I know I woke up four weeks later. That day, they told her I wouldn't make it through the night."

He spent a whole month on a ventilator at Decatur-Morgan Hospital, causing his muscles to deteriorate. Tyler was unable to walk, eat or complete tasks on his own. He would spend the next few months at the rehab hospital.

"He looked like a spinal cord patient, he could barely move his legs, he couldn't move his arms at all," Dr. Keith Anderson said. "I've never seen anything like that before besides somebody with actual spinal cord injury."

Tyler would begin to progress. He said it was faith, support from family and the new friendships he built at the rehab hospital that allowed him to persevere.

"I've met people I'll never forget," Tyler said. "I'll never forget the first day I took my first step, and that was just a milestone."

But Tyler is just one of several coronavirus patients who have gone through rehabilitation at Encompass. Dr. Anderson said the disease is affecting people's bodies in ways she could have never predicted.

"Coming from a disease standpoint, it's something we've never seen before, and each day, we're finding out new things that this virus can do," Anderson said.

The list of complications a patient can endure due to coronavirus is growing.

"We've seen patients who've had strokes, heart attacks, neuromuscular problems, weakness, just general fatigued from being on a ventilator for a long period of time," Anderson said.

While it can be devastating to see how the virus has taken over people's health, there are moments of hope. Occupational Therapist Jenny Sisco cherishes those moments.

"It's a reward in and of itself to see that somebody came in unable to do the simple things in life that we take for granted, getting up to go the bathroom on their own, and working daily to do those things and getting them back to where they can do those things is very gratifying," Sisco said.

While Tyler is walking away from the hospital, on the road to recovery, he wants people to realize just how dangerous the virus can be.

"This is no joke," Tyler said. "You better take it serious, because when it knocks you down, it's hard to get back up."

Encompass Health in Huntsville has treated around 45 patients with a history of coronavirus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 260359

Reported Deaths: 3776
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson34716513
Mobile20452370
Madison14215153
Tuscaloosa13755173
Montgomery12731243
Shelby1110278
Baldwin9341137
Lee801566
Morgan722855
Etowah692170
Calhoun6809121
Marshall675058
Houston552739
DeKalb512940
Cullman480246
St. Clair460357
Limestone455046
Lauderdale443357
Elmore432567
Walker3861112
Talladega381157
Jackson361623
Colbert341546
Blount315845
Autauga289342
Franklin262634
Coffee257717
Dale244454
Dallas234932
Chilton233641
Covington232434
Russell23153
Escambia206932
Tallapoosa190291
Chambers187551
Clarke164120
Pike163814
Marion148236
Winston144725
Lawrence137336
Pickens129720
Geneva12818
Marengo126724
Bibb125238
Barbour121429
Butler120042
Randolph107022
Cherokee106724
Hale101432
Fayette99916
Clay94825
Washington93921
Henry8996
Monroe84611
Lowndes82629
Cleburne80714
Macon77122
Crenshaw73330
Conecuh72914
Lamar7258
Bullock70919
Perry6987
Wilcox65518
Sumter59522
Greene44518
Choctaw43519
Coosa3824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 388252

Reported Deaths: 4781
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby49731687
Davidson44813429
Knox20269159
Rutherford18968169
Hamilton18210162
Williamson1209086
Sumner10566142
Out of TN900254
Wilson801684
Montgomery717286
Sullivan6979111
Washington6572116
Maury636472
Putnam614284
Blount608963
Bradley571637
Madison5602114
Sevier528735
Unassigned519025
Robertson404356
Tipton385839
Hamblen372462
Gibson339372
Greene335574
Dyer332652
Anderson323931
Coffee306043
Dickson305037
Carter298361
Bedford295734
Lawrence290237
McMinn281056
Obion278053
Cumberland272937
Roane255731
Warren251919
Jefferson245435
Loudon244320
Fayette236940
Monroe234146
Hardeman229538
Weakley227136
Franklin224538
Lauderdale213123
Hawkins213035
Wayne197610
Henderson195934
Trousdale192612
Macon190829
White188619
Rhea187836
Hardin186027
Carroll185336
Marshall185322
Lincoln177520
Cocke172030
Cheatham169617
Haywood168830
Campbell165324
Henry163321
Overton157736
Giles157649
Smith150920
Johnson147523
McNairy143734
Fentress126824
DeKalb124624
Hickman124619
Bledsoe12245
Lake11936
Marion118719
Crockett118428
Scott11737
Grainger108818
Chester106322
Decatur97413
Claiborne96410
Unicoi96026
Benton88016
Lewis81516
Cannon8104
Grundy80614
Morgan7996
Union7665
Humphreys7648
Jackson72510
Polk70915
Stewart63317
Houston60520
Sequatchie5845
Clay57119
Meigs52512
Perry50922
Moore4202
Pickett39814
Van Buren3872
Hancock1964

Most Popular Stories

Community Events