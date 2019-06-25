Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

You can now take more guns into buildings in Morgan County

Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to officially rescind a gun ban.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 4:28 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

You can now take more guns into buildings in Morgan County.

Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to officially rescind a gun ban. They previously voted to annex 13 buildings as courthouses, meaning people could not bring their guns inside. That decision received a lot of backlash.

Officials say the 13 buildings included in the resolution are senior centers, animal services and other county buildings. Commissioners say the initial vote was to help calm employees' nerves after a shooting in May at a Virginia Beach office, where a gunman killed 12 people.

Morgan County commission chair, Ray Long, said the commission did not know how many seniors carried open or concealed guns. He says many seniors reached out to commissioners to complain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events