You can now take more guns into buildings in Morgan County.

Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to officially rescind a gun ban. They previously voted to annex 13 buildings as courthouses, meaning people could not bring their guns inside. That decision received a lot of backlash.

Officials say the 13 buildings included in the resolution are senior centers, animal services and other county buildings. Commissioners say the initial vote was to help calm employees' nerves after a shooting in May at a Virginia Beach office, where a gunman killed 12 people.

Morgan County commission chair, Ray Long, said the commission did not know how many seniors carried open or concealed guns. He says many seniors reached out to commissioners to complain.