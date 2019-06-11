You can now send a text to find where in Huntsville to get free meals for kids

You can now send a text message to find the closest location in Huntsville to get free meals for your kids this summer.

All you do is text the word "FOOD" to 877877. After a series of prompts, you'll get a text message telling you where the nearest place to get a free meal is in relation to where you are.

The text message will tell you where the program is being held, for how long and if you can get breakfast, lunch or dinner.

A father told WAAY 31 he thinks programs like this are necessary so kids can be successful.

"I think it's great. Kids don't need to go hungry. I mean this is the time where you got brain development going on, and it's really important that you get a good, balanced diet," said Wayne Ginn.

The program is free for any child who is 18 years old or younger, regardless of their family's income level.