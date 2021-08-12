Huntsville is calling on the public for input on new redistricting boundaries

Huntsville City Council members heard from the redistricting team on how they plan to use the new U.S. Census data for district boundaries.

Redistricting only happens every ten years, and populations can change a lot in that time. Case in point, the U.S. Census Bureau released data on Thursday showing Huntsville is now the largest city in all of Alabama.

"It does show that our population has grown, we are now the largest city in the state, and we're going to have to change our boundaries, because the growth in the city has been uneven," says James Vandiver, a planner with the City of Huntsville.

In Thursday's city council meeting, councilmembers voted on the guidelines the new district boundaries must follow.

"Adoption of the final redistricting plan will fall to the council with input from the mayor, the school board, and members of the public," says Connie Graham, a planner with the City of Huntsville.

Redistricting is only done every ten years, but with the rapid growth that Huntsville has experienced, it's especially important in making sure every person has one equal vote.

"Every district has to be almost exactly the same population," explains Vandiver.

This year, the city is asking for the public's help.

"For the first time ever we're going to have an online redistricting platform," says Vandiver.

Anyone can submit their ideas online.

"This online platform will allow you to go and draw your own districts online, it's very user friendly," says Vandiver.

The website went live Thursday night and will be open for submissions until November 22nd. In addition to submitting a proposal on the website, you also have to attend a public hearing and present your plan in person to the committee. The final plans will be summitted for approval on December 16th.