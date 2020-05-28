You can face charges if you test positive for coroanvirus and continue to go out into public

A teen from Decatur and his or her family might be in hot water after going to Austin High Schools graduation without admitting exposure to coronavirus and awaiting test results.

A few days after the May 21st ceremony the Austin High School graduate tested positive for COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said if you are waiting on coronavirus test results you should not leave your house because you risk possibly exposing others but they can't force you to stay home legally. However, if you test positive and leave your home for anything but medical attention you could face a misdemeanor.

WAAY31 reached out to the Attorney General's office for clarification and it said according to the State Health Order any person who tests positive must quarantine for 14 days. The order then says “any person quarantined pursuant to this provision shall not leave their place of residence for any reason other than to seek necessary medical treatment.”

The Attorney Generals office said violations of the order can carry penalties of fines and/or a misdemeanor, per Ala. Code 22-2-14.

The law is vague though on what happens if someone is awaiting coronavirus test results and go to a large function like a graduation, even though ADPH officials said if you are waiting on test results you need to stay home.

Decatur police said at this time no charges have been filed against the graduate and the graduates family.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it's unlikely that everyone who went to Austin High Schools graduation was exposed but if you were around this graduate you will probably get a call from one of the states contact tracers.