Yeti is recalling 241,000 travel mugs.

The company says the magnetic slider on their Rambler 20-ounce mugs may malfunction and spill hot drinks on you.

The cups were sold at stores nationwide and online during October.

The company is offering a refund to customers who return the lid. Customers do not have to return the cup.

See the list of cups affected here. For information on getting a refund, click here.