Drownings nationwide have increased since children lost a year of swimming lessons

Director of Craig and Steven Hogan Family YMCA, Daniel Kasambira, said there's an increase in drownings across the country after children lost a year of swimming lessons due to the pandemic.

"The lead cause of death for children 1 to 14-years-old is drowning," said Kasambira.

Swim instructor, Caley Stewart, said children weren't able to get any safety training during the pandemic.

"A lot of kids coming into the pool have forgotten a lot of the important water safety skills," said Stewart.

Parents and grandparents are now looking to get their children in the water to learn how to swim.

"My grandson Jacob is 4, so he hadn't been able to take swimming lessons last year," said Belinda Wilkerson. "He'd be a year ahead, whereas now, he's starting a year later."

Wilkerson said she wanted to get her grandson into swimming lessons as early as possible after her son nearly drowned at 3-years-old.

"If he didn’t have swim lessons, he wouldn’t have been aware of what to do once he fell into the water," said Wilkerson.

Now Wilkerson is making sure her grandson is getting swimming lessons to make up for the lost time.

"We’re catching up," said Wilkerson.

Stewart said that since last year, the list of people wanting to get swimming lessons has nearly doubled.

"We’re trying to get everyone in for lessons, as much as we possibly can," said Stewart. "Getting them in the pool, getting them in the water, it makes a big difference."

The YMCA said it offers swimming lessons year-round and has hired more instructors to keep up with the demand.