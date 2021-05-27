Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal Jackson County Park Marina Dock B fire

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday alleging wrongful death, negligence and more in the Jan. 27, 2020, fire at Jackson County Park Marina Dock B that left 8 people dead.

There are nine plaintiffs, including the estates of two who were killed in the fire.

Sixteen defendants are named, including Jackson County, the Jackson County Commission and five of its members, and the city of Scottsboro.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Amanda Foster, 54-year-old Yancy Ferrell Roper, 40-year-old Grace Annette Watson Miles and her five children. Her children are 19-year-old Christopher Zane Long, 16-year-old Bryli Anniston Long, 10-year-old Traydon Dominic Miles, 9-year-old Kesston Damien Miles and 7-year-old Dezli Nicole Miles.

"It's very very difficult. When you lose somebody to an event like this that could have so easily been prevented they're dealing with those 'why' questions that we don't really have the ability to answer for them. It's very very difficult," explained Kenneth Cole, lawyer for the plaintiffs.

Their lawyer explained that right now they not only want to financially recover from the loses of their homes and belongings, but they also want to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"The hazards were not properly identified, they were never eliminated, and nobody ever warned any of our clients about them and when this fire started nobody on that dock had a chance," explained Kenneth Cole, lawyer.

The estates of Foster and Roper are among the plaintiffs.

Right now, defendants are still being served with the lawsuit.

“Defendants owed a duty to Plaintiffs not to create, cause, and/or allow unreasonably dangerous conditions to exist at Jackson County State Park, including duties to inspect for, identify, eliminate, maintain, repair, guard against, and warn about such hazards,” the lawsuit says.

We reached out to defendants for statements on the lawsuit.

Statement from the Jackson County Commission: “While it would be inappropriate to comment on the allegations of the lawsuit that was recently filed, the Jackson County Commission together with all of the employees at the Jackson County Park continue to express sympathy for those who were injured in the unexpected events that occurred at the Park in January of last year.”

