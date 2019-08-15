WrestlingCon this Saturday in Hazel Green

For two years, Rocket City Championship Wrestling has put on the show of the summer for pro-wrestling in north Alabama. This Saturday marks the second annual WrestlingCon featuring top wrestlers from the legendary ECW and local wrestling stars who got their start in the Tennessee Valley.

Saturday is the all-day event.

From 12-5 meet some of the biggest names in all of sports entertainment including Sandman and the Raven from ECW. It's the meet and greet at Meridianville Middle School. The show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Albertville native, and pro-wrestler Charles Zanders has been in the ring for six years. He says he wants WrestlingCon to continue inspiring local guys to get involved with the sport like he did.

"I only expect its going to grow.," Zanders said. "I believe we have the opportunity to grow as a community, and not only show Huntsville, but show north Alabama that we mean business when it comes to professional wrestling as a whole."

For more information on Saturday's show visit https://www.facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling/.