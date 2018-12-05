Clear

Wreck under investigation after car flipped at Pratt Avenue in Huntsville

Huntsville Police say there were no injuries.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 9:29 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 9:37 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared.

Two cars collided Wednesday morning at Pratt Avenue in Huntsville resulting in one car being flipped upside down. Traffic is now moving in both ways, and the car is being towed.

