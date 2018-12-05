UPDATE: The scene has been cleared.
---
Two cars collided Wednesday morning at Pratt Avenue in Huntsville resulting in one car being flipped upside down. Traffic is now moving in both ways, and the car is being towed.
Huntsville Police say there were no injuries.
Related Content
- Wreck under investigation after car flipped at Pratt Avenue in Huntsville
- Huntsville car fire under investigation
- Flipped trailer blocks part of 6th Avenue in Decatur
- Vehicle flips on Explorer Boulevard in Huntsville
- Driver unharmed after car flips into river
- Car flips over guardrail near Guntersville
- Car vs. train wreck on Church Street in Huntsville
- UPDATE: Cyclist killed in wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue identified
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
- Downtown Huntsville wreck knocks over pole
Scroll for more content...